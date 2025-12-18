Dynamite Kiss Episode 12 Preview, Spoilers: What is in Store for Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim?

Dynamite Kiss episode 12 will air on SBS on Thursday (December 18) at 9:00 pm KST. The SBS drama, starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong, will explain the impact of Gong Ji Hye's big revelation on Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim. After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 11, the followers of this romantic comedy drama are desperate to know what is in store for Da Rim and Ji Hyeok.

Da Rim was one of the most loved members of the Natural BeBe Mother TF Team. Will her team members criticize her for pretending to be married? Though the preview video doesn't give an answer to those questions, it seems Da Rim has made up her mind to resign. The clip shows her telling Ji Hyeok that she believes it is not right to be a part of this team any longer. She always feels sorry for taking away the opportunity of an eligible person.

Although Ji Hyeok reminds Da Rim that she worked hard to form this team, it remains to be seen if she can work with her teammates after the big revelation. With only a week left until the finale, unexpected plot developments in the story have viewers eager for the next episode.

Dynamite Kiss will air its next episode on SBS TV on Thursday (December 18) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dynamite Kiss:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Dynamite Kiss premiered on SBS on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. It revolves around the relationship between a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get a job and her team leader, who falls in love with her. Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim, the single woman who disguises herself as a married mother. Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyeok, Da Rim's team leader. Kim Mu Jun appears as Kim Sun Soo, Da Rim's close friend. Woo Da Vi features Yoo Ha Young, a chaebol's youngest daughter. Screenwriter Ha Yoon Ah wrote the script with Tae Kyung Min. The mini-series was directed by Kim Jae Hyun.

The supporting cast include Nam Gi Ae as Kim In Ae, Cha Mi Kyung as Jeong Myeong Sun, Choi Kwang Il as Gong Chang Ho, Seo Sang Won as You Jin Tae, Seo Jeong Yeon as Han Mi Ok, Park Jin Woo as Ma Jong Gu, Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, Jung Ga Hee as Gong Ji Hye, Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, Shin Joo Hyeop as Kang Kyung Min, Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon, and Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae Young.