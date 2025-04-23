Dylan Bryan Adams: Woke DA Won't Charge Tim Walz Employee Who Vandalized Six Teslas Causing $20K Damage as Cops Slam Decision

A progressive district attorney has decided against criminally prosecuting a Tim Walz state employee who was allegedly involved in vandalizing six Teslas and causing an estimated $20,000 in damage -- a decision that has drawn criticism from the "frustrated" local police chief.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has decided not to file any charges against Dylan Bryan Adams, 33, who allegedly confessed to damaging the six Teslas during four different incidents. Instead, Adams will be put into an adult diversion program designed for first-time, non-violent offenders. Taking part in the program could even allow him to retain his job as a program consultant with the state's Department of Human Services.

Lucky Escape

Adams was reportedly seen scratching the Teslas and removing their paint while walking his dog through the city. Although police believe there is sufficient evidence to charge him with felonies, Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty has declined to charge him.

"This is an approach taken in many property crime cases and helps to ensure the individual keeps their job and can pay restitution, as well as reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses," the attorney's office said in a statement, according to CBS News.

When asked whether Adams would retain his job, Minnesota's Department of Human Services told a local news outlet that his case is still under review.

The department also said that "State employees are expected to follow our code of conduct and hold themselves to the highest ethical standards through their words and actions."

DA Moriarty has time and again faced criticism for being too lenient on crime. Since taking office in 2023, some of her sentencing recommendations have sparked backlash from victims' families — even putting her at odds with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a fellow progressive backed by George Soros.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara had earlier said that the level of damage in each incident caused by Adams met the threshold for felony charges.

Minneapolis Police Department Furious

In a scathing statement on Monday, the chief said that Moriarty's decision to not slap charges on Adams was deeply frustrating for both his officers and the community. "The Minneapolis Police Department did its job. It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney Office for consideration of charges," he told KARE in a statement.

"This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office.

"Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same," O'Hara said in a statement.

Moriarty's leniency was seen in the very first week of her job, when she dropped charges against a 35-year-old man accused of raping a teenage girl, citing attorney misconduct, according to a CBS News report at the time.