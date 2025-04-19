Ohio Megachurch Founders' Son Charged with Raping Minors

Licking County prosecutors have charged the son of a New Albany megachurch's founders with two counts first-degree felony rape.

Detectives arrested Gary Thomas "Tom" Keesee Jr., 36, on April 18 at his Johnstown home following a months-long sexual abuse investigation, according to a news release from the Licking County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

Keesee Accused of Sexually Abusing a Victim Who was 5 to 6 Years Old

The charges come following months of rumor, speculation and accusations against Keesee, who was the former chief media officer for Faith Life Church. He faced allegations by several women that he groomed them when they were minors and then had sex with them. Keesee resigned from his position in August last year.

According to a criminal complaint filed by LCSO detectives, Keesee sexually assaulted a woman, starting in May 2001, when the victim was just between 5 and 6 years old.

The victim told detectives that the abuse would happen "on over 50 occasions" at a home in Mount Vernon, in Knox County. The complaint also pointed out that the abuse would take place in different parts of the home and also a vehicle. The abuse went on until May 2003, according to the complaint.

More Victims Came Forward, Alleged Keesee Touched Their Private Areas, Exposed Himself to Them

As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, one of the victims told detectives that Keesee began touching her private areas "repeatedly," starting in November 2006, when she was 8 years old, until she was 15. The victim told detectives that this happened "nearly 100 times" over the years and at various residences in Knox and Licking counties, according to the complaint.

A third victim told detectives that Keesee exposed himself to her and made her touch and rub his private areas, the complaint states. A fourth victim reported that Keesee touched her private areas when she was between 10 and 11 years old at the home in Mount Vernon. The victim was riding a dirt bike with Keesee when he put his hand down her bathing suit, the complaint states.

Church Allegedly Trying to Silence Critics Over the Sexual Abuse Allegations

Keesee Jr. is the son of Gary and Drenda Keesee, leaders of Faith Life Church. The church has campuses in New Albany and Powell and has more than 3,000 members.

Several former church members have alleged that Gary and Drenda Keesee must have known about credible accusations against their son and ignored them. The megachurch is also facing acccusations of trying to silence critics.

As pointed out by the Dispatch, an attorney affiliated with the church filed petitions for stalking civil protection orders in Licking County against several people who posted critical comments on social media.

The church has also required more than 100 church employees to sign nondisclosure agreements. Those who quit their jobs in the church or refused to sign them have alleged the NDAs were an attempt to silence accusations against Tom Keesee and church misconduct.