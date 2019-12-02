Dwyane Wade, the former NBA star, is a family man in the truest sense. Be it supporting his wife Gabrielle Union following her ouster from America's Got Talent or defending his 12-year-old son Zion, against the online trolls, Wade seems to be doing it just right. Wade's 12-year-old son Zion was recently subjected to online mocking for wearing fake acrylic nails and a crop top in their family picture posted on Thanksgiving by Gabrielle Union on her Instagram.

Some people were quick to notice Zion's fake nails and crop top and in no time they lashed out at the 12-year-old for his choice of dressing up.

'Stupidity is part of this world we live in'-Wade

Coming out in support of his son, Dwyane took to social media to thrash the online trolls. He tweeted: "I've seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is a part of this world we live in—so i get it. But here's the thing—I've been chosen to lead my family not y'all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"

Responding to a fan's tweet praising Wade for supporting his son's choices, Wade said: "As a parent, my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them, love them and support them."

It is not for the first time that Wade has extended his heartfelt support to his son. During an interview following Zion's participation in the11th annual Miami Beach Pride parade held in April this year, Wade had insisted on family being supportive of each other choices.

"I don't really talk about it much because it's Zion's story to tell. I think as a family, we should support each other. That's our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do," said the 37-year-old.

Social media praises Wade for supporting his son's choices

Wade's support for his son won millions of hearts as social media praised the former Miami Heat player.

"Idk if @DwyaneWade & @itsgabrielleu know how POWERFUL & MOVING it is that they're embracing their son's individuality. (Damnit I'm crying) In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image, & statements as a child isn't a thing. That child is free & happy," tweeted one fan.

"Shout out D. Wade for setting the example of a Black father loving and accepting their children as they are. There'd be a lot less trauma in our community if more Black dads were like this," write another.

Wade had supported Union after she was sacked from AGT

Recently, Wade had also come out in support of his wife when she was removed from AGT after she voiced her opinions related to racism insensitivity on the sets. "As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam [sic] even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that's US. So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we've talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world," Wade wrote on social media.