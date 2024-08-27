Sid Eudy Dead: Former WWE Legend Also Known as 'Sid Vicious' and 'Sycho Sid' Dies Aged 63 after Battling Cancer for Years

Sid Eudy, known in the world of professional wrestling by his ring names Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid, has died at the age of 63, his family confirmed. Eudy's son, Gunnar Eudy, shared the sad news of his father's death in a Facebook post on Monday.

"I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years," the post said. "He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support."

A Legend Is Dead

Sid Eudy, who also went by the names 'Sid Vicious' and 'Sid Justice,' was a prominent figure in professional wrestling, competing in both the WWF (now WWE) and WCW. He first appeared in WCW in 1989.

Towering at 6 feet 9 inches, Eudy left an enduring mark on the sport, capturing the world championship title six times, including twice in the WWF and twice in WCW.

According to WWE's official website, if it weren't for a leg injury in 2001, Sid's achievements would probably have ranked among the greatest in WWE history.

WWE said in an X post it was "saddened" by Eudy's death.

Many professional wrestling fans regard Eudy as the most prominent retired modern-era wrestler who has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Eudy held the world championship title twice in both WWF (now WWE) and WCW, and he also became a two-time USWA heavyweight champion.

Eudy also competed in New Japan Pro Wrestling and had a short run in ECW in 1999. One of his most memorable moments was at Survivor Series in 1996 when he delivered a powerbomb to Shawn Michaels, winning the WWF Championship.

A Career Worth Remembering

Eudy headlined two WrestleManias as well, where he faced Hulk Hogan in WrestleMania 8 and lost the WWF Championship to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 13.

In the early 1990s, Eudy was part of the legendary Four Horsemen stable in WCW, joining forces with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Barry Windham.

"Without Sid Vicious, I don't think my brother and I would have made it to WCW," professional wrestling legend Booker T wrote in a post on X.

"His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time."

Adam Pearce, the present general manager of "WWE Raw," wrote, "Rest well, Sid. I'll forever appreciate the good times. The microchip pitch to [David Marquez]! Making the sheriff's dept drive 100mph+ from Tulsa to Enid with lights/sirens blaring only to get there when the show was over. NEVER EVER a dull moment. Life is too short. Godspeed."