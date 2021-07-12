Dustin Poirier's fuming wife Jolie was seen giving a middle finger to Conor McGregor after his devastating loss to the American at UFC 264. As McGregor lay injured on the floor after suffering a tibia, Jolie continued to vent her anger, this time sticking her middle finger up to The Notorious, who was unable to stand up.

MMA superstar McGregor met Poirier — The Diamond again early on Sunday morning in the main event of UFC 264 for a rubber match. However, the Irishman failed to exact revenge on his old featherweight rival, after suffering a horrific leg injury.

Fight Outside the Ring

McGregor and Poirier had drawn enough bad blood even before going into the right. Before the fight, McGregor had boasted how he had Jolie messaging him on Instagram. To establish his claims that Poirier's wife Jolie had tried to message him on his Instagram, McGregor even tweeted a video with the captions: '#SheLyinToYouBro #ThatsWifey #ProperIrishAnimal'.

As the tempers boiled over, McGregor continued to provoke Poirier till the two met in the ring. Prior to the fight said: "Your wife is in my DMs. Hey baby, hit me back up and I'll chat to you later on. We'll be having an afterparty at the Wynn nightclub baby."

Ironically, McGregor, who threatened Poirier would be leaving on a stretcher, was instead the one assisted out of the T-Mobile Arena. The taunts and personal attacks involving Jolie continued post-fight.

However, Jolie took her revenge as she was spotted showing her middle finger to McGregor as he was unable to stand up on his own feet following Poirier's victory.

However, that didn't stop a severely injured McGregor from continuing with his rants. "Your wife is in my DMs" the Irishman said as he seemed in no mood to accept defeat as the trash-talking continued.

No Mood to Accept Defeat

Following the bloody fight, McGregor went through a three-hour-long leg surgery and is confident of coming back "better than ever." While leaving the arena on a stretcher, he was adamant on keeping the chapter open, meaning a fourth fight between himself and Poirier cannot be ruled out if he recovers soon.

"I was boxing the bleedin' head off him, kicking the bleedin" leg off him. Usual s***e, dive to close the distance. This is not over. I have to take this outside with him, it's on. I don't give a b******s. There was no check. There was not one of them was a check," he said.

McGregor fractured his tibia and underwent surgery on Sunday morning and suggested that he was open to a fourth fight, while insisting that his rivalry with Poirier will continue. This was also confirmed by UFC president Dana White. "You can't have a fight finish that way, so we will see how this thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor will be out. Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready."