Dubai Ruler Asked to Pay $734 Million to Estranged Wife Princess Haya in Historic Divorce Settlement

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been ordered by a court to pay 554 million pounds ($734 million) to his estranged wife Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, making it one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history.

The recent settlement includes 11 million pounds annually to cover security costs towards Princess Haya and the couple's children as long as they are minors.

Princess Haya Is Second Wife of Dubai's Ruler

Daughter of Jordan's former King Hussein, the 47-year-old Princess is second wife of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and of the youngest among his six wives.

Bloomberg reported that UK's High Court judge ordered Sheikh Mohammed to pay his estranged wife 251.5 million pounds within three months to pay for the security and lost items including jewelery and clothing.

Apart from this he has also been asked to pay 11 million pounds annually for the couple's kids till they are in education. This amount the judge has ruled to be secured by a 290 million-pound bank guarantee.

"This would provide Princess Haya with a "clean break" from the sheikh following their divorce," Judge Philip Moor said in a ruling published Tuesday, as per the outlet.

Princess Haya Claimed to be 'Under Seize'

Earlier during the hearings, Princess Haya said that she was "under siege," and that the sheikh's surveillance of her "could not be more intrusive and distressing."

BBC reported the settlement also includes over 5 million pounds annually to spend on vacations, including for flights on private jets, around 300,000 pounds a year to cover the upkeep of their horses and other pets and even 39,000 pounds to install two trampolines.

The outlet reported that during the divorce judgment, Justice Moor said that Princess Haya and her two kids required a watertight security to ensure their continued safety in the UK.

"The main threat they faced was not from outside sources, but from their father, a man who had access to the full weight of the state. "There is a clear and ever-present risk to these children that is almost certain to persist until they obtain their independence," the judge said.

"There will remain a clear and ever-present risk to [Princess Haya] for the remainder of her life, whether it be from [Sheikh Mohammed] or just from the normal terrorist and other threats," he added.