Dubai-based Syrian influencers Anas and Asala Marwah are facing the attack of the netizens after the video of their lavish gender revealing party went viral on social media. The couple is said to have spent $95,000 to light up the Burj Khalifa to announce the gender of their unborn baby, inviting criticism at a time when the entire world is facing an economic crunch.

Anas, son of Syrian coalition member Hishan Murova and his wife Asala Marwah made one of the tallest buildings in the world, Burj Khalifa, light up with the words "It's a boy" and shared the video on the social media. Both are online influencers and have over seven million followers on their YouTube channel 'The Anasala Family'. The couple's video has got 1.7 million views on Instagram. Anas and Asala got married in 2017 and have a two-year-old daughter Mila.

In the video, the couple also stated that they did not know the gender of the baby and it was a surprise to them too as the doctor's report was directly delivered to organizers of the light show. But it is not sure whether the couple paid the entire amount because at the end of the video the couple thanked the real-estate development company Emaar with the name of the company appearing on the tallest structure.

Gender Reveal Party

It can be noted that the California wildfire that charred more than 10,000 acres of forest is said to have happened during a gender reveal party. The use of smoke-generating firework led to massive wildfire. People were seeing red over events when the news of Dubai couple's celebration at Burj Khalifa broke.

"We wanted a really unique idea, something that would be memorable," said Asala Maleh in her YouTube video. The video has not only amassed millions of views, but the couple soon started facing negative comments. As the couple is based out of Syria, Twitterati slammed them for the splurge.

"Syrians are displaced internally, displaced externally, in squalid camps and under trees, hungry, in need of aid, food, baby milk and medical supplies and treatment and the son of former Syrian Coalition member spends $95,000 on a gender reveal party. Disgustingly shameful," wrote a Twitter user. "The gender reveal on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was 350k ... that money could've gone to Yemen ... they are literally starving to death. I despise rich Arabs," said another Twitter user.