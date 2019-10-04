Amazon Prime Video shows like The Marvelous Mrs, Maisel and Fleabag have won big at Emmys and the video service is looking to add more movies to entertain the audience in the month of October.

Amazon Prime is looking out to add the movies like Midsommar, Halloween, Toy Story to entertain their audience with their video streaming. The audience can buy or rent these movies on Amazon Prime to watch it exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home released in June 2019, just after the few weeks of Avengers Endgame. The film was taking the story ahead from Avengers Endgame taking the legacy of Iron-Man with Spider-Man. The film went on collecting $1.1 billion worldwide and turned out to be Sony Pictures' highest-grossing film ever. The film is available on Amazon Prime from 1st October.

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle Comes Home is a supernatural horror film and it was the seventh instalment in The Conjuring Universe. The film was released on 26th June and it received mixed reviews, however, it went on collecting around $228 million worldwide. This film will be available on Amazon Prime from 8th October.

Midsommar

Another horror film in Amazon's bag, Midsommar was released in 3rd July and it received positive reviews from all over. The leading actor Florence Pugh and director Ari Aster were appreciated for their work. Especially director Ari Aster who made a film on friends who travel to Sweden for a festival that occurs once every ninety years but ended up finding themselves in the clutches of a pagan cult. Midsommar is available on Amazon Prime.

Toy Story 4

The fourth instalment of Toy Story series released on 11th June and it had actors like Tom Hanks, Til Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Keanu Reeves, John Morris and others doing their voices for leading characters. Toy Story 4 got appreciated for its humour, emotion, and story. The film went on becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 2019 and sixth highest-grossing animated film of all time.