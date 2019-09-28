The good news for the fans of Spider-Man is that the Sony and Marvel Studios have reunited after a week of negotiation over the next film on Spider-man in the Marvel Cinematic universe.

According to ComicBook, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have agreed on making a final movie on Spider-Man that will end the trilogy which began with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

ComicBook reported that the leading cast of the first two parts of the Spider-Man series will return to the third part also. The third film in Spider-Man series will have Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marissa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau, in the leading roles, while producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige will collaborate with director Jon Watts for the final film in the series.

However, it won't mean that Tom Holland will star in his last film in Spider-Man as Peter Parker. According to Sony and Marvel sources, Tom Holland will have more films in MCU and with Sony.

This will also allow all these characters to continue on their franchise films different from MCU, that too without having a sudden and immediate exit like Blip from Avengers: Endgame, and J Jonah Jameson's exit from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Marvel Cinematic Universe producer Kevin Feige said, "I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,".

"Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold." Feige added.

Noticeably, the fans were heartbroken when they got to know that Sony Pictures has planned to exit Spider-Man from Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, as soon as the news came out, one actor named Tuwaine who did a short role in Spider-Man: Far From Home shared a picture of Tom Holland on Twitter and wrote, "Mood. Good has bigger plans for you. You Got this"

Tom Holland wrote in reply, "Thanks Babe".

Now the fans are all happy with this great news and they will be looking for the next film in Spider-Man series and how the story will unfold in the next part.