Drew McIntyre's years of hard work have finally come into fruition as he emerged victorious at Royal Rumble. The Sinister Scotsman has won the 30-man match by defeating Roman Reigns in the end after entering into the ring at the 16th position, but it is not how he defeated the Big Dog, but the way he sent out Brock Lesnar out of the ring with a Claymore Kick which has impressed the fans.

He has now shared his excitement on winning the Royal Rumble with Bleach Report. Drew McIntyre said everything about how he felt after emerging victorious. "But I was in that moment, and just the idea of walking up to the ring and climbing up on the apron and looking at Brock Lesnar, getting in that ring slowly and in my head I was like, 'I can beat Brock Lesnar, I can take Brock Lesnar no matter what happens. If he shoots at me and comes and tries to take me down, I can beat this man.' And when he took off those gloves, goosebumps on my arm went up. I was ready to go no matter what happened. And to kick him out of there, that reaction, you just have to watch the footage. That was exactly how I felt in the moment because it was very bloody real," the website quotes him as saying.

This victory will bring more challenges in the days to come for him and first among them is facing Brock Lensar at WrestleMania 36. Drew McIntyre realises that he needs to put his best from here on.

"This is when you've got to turn up to a 100. I generally work around a 100, so this is probably where I turn up to 110. I know I've got a beast breathing down my neck. There's nobody in the world like Brock at any sport. And I know he's coming for me," The Chosen One claims.

Crew McIntyre has now set his eyes on the Universal Championship and has explained why he wants to snatch the belt from the Beast Incarnate. "Some people get upset like, 'Oh, Brock Lesnar, he doesn't show up to work and blah blah blah blah.' I mean, to be fair, he signed a contract where he doesn't have to. We can't hold that against him. What I hold against him is the fact he's got our title. We need that title on TV. We need it in the live events. That's a very important part of RAW, and I want it back,"

The Celtic Colossus describes how he could match up Brock Lesnar's skills and takes a dig at the Night Mayor of Suplex City for not appearing on shows on regular basis. "Once-in-a-lifetime athlete that he is, I've got a few tricks up my sleeve, and I can match up in every other area. And as soon as he makes a mistake, which he does, just not very often, I will exploit it, and I'll win that title if I get that opportunity," the WWE star ends.