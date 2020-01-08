Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has had a difficult year, and the actor himself did not shy away from calling his personal life a full blown "disaster." The Fight Club actor has recently been in the process of finalizing his divorce from fellow Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. The split between the two megastars was infamously acrimonious, ending a two year marriage and nine year relationship.



Pitt made the comments while chatting with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star made the stark confession while he was on a podcast with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.



DiCaprio made a comment about how the paparazzi does not hound his as much now as when he had just filmed smash hit Titanic.

However, Pitt confessed that the media was still always after him, eager for pictures and other scoops about his life.

"I'm a little disgruntled with you now that I hear that," Pitt said (via The New York Post).

"I'm just, like, trash mag fodder. I don't know ... because of my disaster of a personal life, probably," he added.

Brad Pitt's divorce with Angelina Jolie is still not finalized

Though the two decided to call it quits nearly four years ago, the divorce between the two actors has still not been finalized. This has meant that there is still lingering drama with Jolie, which might be the kind of "disaster" to which Pitt was referring.

Aspects of their split have been difficult, leading to numerous headlines. For example, Pitt was originally accused of child abuse after there were rumors that he assaulted adopted son Maddox while the two were on a private jet. He has since been cleared of the charges.

However, other pieces of potential gossip remain. Pitt is only allowed supervised visits with his children, and he was heavily criticized for forgetting to thank them in his recent Golden Globe speech.

However, Brad's professional career continues to thrive

Though Pitt might have called his personal life a disaster, his professional career just hit another high after a Golden Globe win.

Pitt discussed his successful approach to acting in an interview with The New York Times.

"In the '90s I did become aware that there was this kind of leading-man role that you could plug any of us into and it didn't even matter. We would all have the same result. So as I've gotten older, I've become more conscious of thinking, If I am the one to play something, what can I bring that's unique?" he said.

