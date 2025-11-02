The Dream Life of Mr. Kim Episode 4: Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim episode 4 will air on JTBC on Sunday (November 2) at 10:30 PM KST. The chapter will follow Kim Nak Soo and his team members as they showcase impressive teamwork. The newly released stills show Kim Nak Soo directly interacting with the customers and trying to convince them.

A photo shows Kim Nak Soo giving a speech to his team members on how to increase their scores for the performance evaluation. He asks them to try something new to get high marks during the performance assessment. Impressed by his speech, the team members agree to personally interact with the customers and participate in sales.

Kim Nak Soo also heads out to meet his customers with Jung Sung Gu. An image shows them interacting with the customers and convincing them to sign the contract. Another still shows Kim Nak Soo and Jung Sung Gu trying to keep the mood light to impress the customer. However, the picture captures customers' uneasy expressions. Will they succeed in their mission? Watch The Dream Life of Mr. Kim episode 4 on Sunday at 10:30 pm KST to find out what lies ahead for Kim Nak Soo and his teammates.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the fourth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Dream Life of Mr. Kim episode 4:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The JTBC's weekend drama is based on a webtoon of the same name. Screenwriter Kim Hong Gi wrote the script for it with Yoon Hye Sung. The K-drama stars Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, and Cha Kang Yoon. It premiered on Saturday (October 25) at 10:40 PM KST. Cho Hyun Tak directed the mini-series, which revolves around the life of a middle-aged man. He embarks on a journey of embracing his true self after losing everything he thought would be valuable in life.

"I believe The Dream Life of Mr. Kim isn't just about one man named Mr. Kim, but about all ordinary people living in this world. I hope that as viewers watch the drama, they will reflect on questions like 'What have I missed while living?', 'What have I taken for granted?', and 'What am I still clinging to?'" cast member Ryu Seung Ryong shared.