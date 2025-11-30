The Dream Life of Mr. Kim Ending Episode 12 (Finale): Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim episode 12 will air on JTBC on Sunday (November 30) at 10:30 PM KST. The chapter will reveal the fate of Mr. Kim and his teammates. The followers of this weekend's drama can expect happy endings for their favorite characters.

Cast members Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, and Cha Kang Yoon shared their final thoughts ahead of the finale. Seung Ryong thanked viewers for all the love and support they poured while watching the mini-series.

"We truly, sincerely poured our heart and soul into filming. During the not inconsiderable time we spent filming, the director and the entire cast and crew passionately gave it our all, to the extent that I don't think we'd be able to repeat it ever again. Whenever I feel like that passion and sincerity reached viewers' hearts, it feels so incredibly rewarding: we're supposed to be giving viewers comfort and encouragement, but instead, it feels like we're the ones who received even greater comfort and a gift [from viewers]. Each and every one of your sensitive and warm reactions has been a huge source of strength. I'm sincerely grateful for all the love and support you've given us," the cast member said.

The actor also said he hopes the mini-series helped viewers understand the most precious values in life.

"I hope that The Dream Life of Mr. Kim was a drama that allowed you to reflect at least once on what the most precious values in your life are. Although it's important for us to strive for and achieve defined values, I hope that you'll also find the wisdom to flexibly prepare for the next step with a warm heart. I also hope that you'll find the time to look around once again at the precious people around you, such as the family, colleagues, and friends who can walk hand in hand with you towards the same goal," he added.

Meanwhile, cast member Myung Se Bin, "Playing the role of Ha Jin, who is something of a fantasy but also most likely exists somewhere, I learned a lot from seeing her wisely take care of her family and unwaveringly start over without fear, despite being in the midst of a crisis in her middle age. I was truly grateful to be able to work with director Jo Hyun Tak, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Kang Yoon, and other great actors," she continued. "I hope that viewers also gained strength through the character of Ha Jin, and thank you so much for loving The Dream Life of Mr. Kim."

Cast member Kang Yoon thanked his co-stars for guiding and supporting him during the production.

"I'm deeply thankful to Ryu Seung Ryong and Myung Se Bin, who truly guided me like family, along with the director and writer, who always gave me reassuring support on set. I was honored and delighted to be able to act alongside Ryu Seung Ryong and Myung Se Bin within the fence of family through the role of Kim Soo Gyeom. While playing Soo Gyeom, I reflected once again on the meaning of family, and I had a valuable experience through which I was able to realize many things as a young man living in the present day. I'd like to cheer on the many Soo Gyeoms out there who are searching for their own path, even though they can't see the road ahead, by tackling [obstacles] head-on, falling apart, falling down, and getting back up again. I'm also sincerely grateful to the viewers who have tuned in up until now," he said.

The JTBC's weekend drama is based on a webtoon of the same name. Screenwriter Kim Hong Gi wrote the script for it with Yoon Hye Sung. The K-drama stars Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, and Cha Kang Yoon. It premiered on Saturday (October 25) at 10:40 PM KST. Cho Hyun Tak directed the mini-series, which revolves around the life of a middle-aged man. He embarks on a journey of embracing his true self after losing everything that he thought was valuable.

"I believe The Dream Life of Mr. Kim isn't just about one man named Mr. Kim, but about all ordinary people living in this world. I hope that as viewers watch the drama, they will reflect on questions like 'What have I missed while living?', 'What have I taken for granted?', and 'What am I still clinging to?'" cast member Ryu Seung Ryong shared.