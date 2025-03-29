Dramatic Video Captures Moment Infinity Pool on Bangkok Skyscraper Starts Swaying with Tourists Shouting for Help During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake

Tourists in Thailand were left in shock as a powerful earthquake rocked their hotel, causing massive waves to surge through an infinity pool while swimmers clung to the edge, trying to withstand the violent tremors. A British man can be heard shouting, "What the f**k," as water swelled around a swimmer and spilled across the rooftop sundeck.

Those in the pool found themselves in a precarious situation as the waves grew more intense, while sunbeds were left abandoned as frightened vacationers backed away from the edge. Another dramatic video captures the moment the earthquake violently shook a rooftop swimming pool atop a luxury apartment as a young family looked on.

Shocked in Disbelief

The family, identified as Korean tourists, quickly sought shelter indoors with their child as massive waves crashed against the windows and spilled over the edge of the infinity pool. Other footage reveals water cascading from towering glass skyscrapers as they trembled under the force of the quake.

The devastating impact of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand has been starkly highlighted in shocking videos of the destruction.

Several videos circulating online show rooftop pools atop high-rise buildings in Bangkok overflowing as the earthquake sent water cascading down onto the streets below.

Millions of people scrambled to evacuate buildings as the quake struck Thailand's capital, with dramatic footage capturing terrified locals and tourists screaming as they pushed past each other to flee a shopping mall.

The tremors also led to the suspension of some metro and light rail services, with footage showing Bangkok's iconic Skytrain swaying violently as commuters held onto one another for support.

Dramatic new footage captures the moment workers fled in panic as a partially built structure collapsed, killing at least three people and leaving 90 trapped beneath the wreckage, according to Thai officials.

Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai did not provide further details on the ongoing rescue operation, but emergency responders confirmed that seven people had been pulled to safety from the debris so far.

Mayhem All Around

Terrifying video shows workers running for their lives as the building crumbled behind them, sending a massive cloud of dust and rubble into the air. The US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ Center for Geosciences said that the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles below the surface. A second tremor, measuring 6.4 in magnitude, followed just 12 minutes later.

The powerful quake caused a mosque in Mandalay, near the epicenter, to collapse, reportedly killing at least ten worshippers.

In Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, officials at a major hospital designated the area as a "mass casualty zone," warning that the death toll would likely rise as more buildings crumbled and debris filled the streets.

The quake was also felt across large parts of neighboring Thailand, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency in the capital, Bangkok, which is home to over 17 million residents, many living in high-rise apartments.

As the tremors hit around 1:30 p.m. local time, alarms blared inside buildings, and residents rushed down stairwells to evacuate hotels and high-rise structures in the city's busy center.

Many people remained outside afterward, seeking shelter from the midday heat in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

Chelsea King, a British expatriate living in Bangkok, told the Daily Mail that security guards quickly escorted her away from her building as the tremors hit. She described witnessing "towering skyscrapers ... visibly swaying."

The earthquake was so powerful that it caused water to spill over from pools, including those perched high above the streets in high-rise buildings as the ground trembled.

In Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city and near the earthquake's epicenter, parts of the historic royal palace and several buildings were damaged, as seen in videos and photos shared on Facebook.

Although the region is seismically active, it has a relatively low population density, with most homes being low-rise structures.

In the Sagaing region, located just southwest of Mandalay, a 90-year-old bridge collapsed, and sections of the highway linking Mandalay to Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, suffered damage.

The Red Cross issued a warning about the stability of major dams, raising concerns over the potential risk of flooding.

According to Beijing's earthquake agency, tremors were also detected in China's southwestern Yunnan province, where the quake was recorded at a magnitude of 7.9.