Dozens Dead after Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet Rattling Slopes of Mt. Everest; Tremors Felt in Parts of Nepal and India

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit a Tibetan area near Mount Everest, leaving dozens dead, according to reports. The tremors were felt in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, early Tuesday, shortly before sunrise. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake's epicenter was located 57 miles away from Lobuche in Nepal, along the rugged border shared with Tibet in China.

According to data from the USGS, Mount Everest, the tallest peak in the world, experienced 4.5-magnitude tremors during the powerful earthquake. It remains unclear if any climbers were on Everest at the time, a situation that could have resulted in a severe disaster. Tremors were also felt in several parts of India.

Everest Shakes

The USGS described the impacted area as one where most residents live in buildings highly susceptible to earthquake damage, although some earthquake-resistant structures are present.

"The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block and unreinforced brick with mud construction."

Officials reported that some village homes and buildings collapsed due to the quake.

Nepal lies in a seismically active zone where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates converge, giving rise to the Himalayas and frequent earthquakes.

In 2015, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated the country, killing nearly 9,000 people and injuring over 22,000, while more than half a million homes were destroyed.

The earthquake caused a massive avalanche on Pumori, a nearby mountain, sending snow crashing into Everest's Base Camp and claiming at least 22 lives. A total of 61 people sustained injuries, making it the most fatal incident ever recorded on the mountain.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the recent earthquake occurred at 6:35 am. Data from NCS also indicates that the region experienced two additional quakes shortly after the initial tremor.

Multiple Quakes

China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported that nine people lost their lives in three townships—Changsuo, Quluo, and Cuoguo—located in Tingri County near Shigatse, where numerous buildings collapsed. Shortly afterward, the Nanfang Daily reported that the death toll had risen to 36.

Several aftershocks have been recorded since the earthquake, with the strongest reaching a magnitude of 4.4. Local officials are currently evaluating the extent of the damage and the number of casualties in the affected regions, according to Xinhua.

The Reuters news agency shared a video showing the aftermath in Lhatse, about 93 miles east of Shigatse. The footage revealed collapsed shopfronts with debris scattered across the streets.

Shigatse, one of Tibet's most sacred cities, is also home to the Panchen Lama, a key spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism, whose authority is considered second only to that of the Dalai Lama.

"It shook quite strongly here, everyone is awake, but we don't know about any damages yet," said Jagat Prasad Bhusal, a government official in Nepal's Namche region, which lies near Everest.