Massive 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, Tsunami Alert Issued

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude struck the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday night, prompting tsunami alerts across the region, which were later lifted. The quake took place at 6:23 p.m. EST, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The US Tsunami Warning System issued alerts for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands after the quake.

However, by 8:13 p.m., the National Weather Service in San Juan had cancelled the tsunami advisory for all those areas. The earthquake, described as massive seismic event, had a depth of 6.21 miles, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), which had initially estimated its magnitude to be slightly lower at 6.89.

Caribbean Shakes

Following the earthquake, a tsunami threat was issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands due to the risk of sea level changes and powerful ocean currents posing dangers along coastlines, beaches, harbors, and coastal waters. However, the warning has since been lifted.

Despite this, residents in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are still urged to stay out of the water, avoid beaches, and keep away from harbors, marinas, bays, and inlets. They are also advised not to return to shore.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was caused by strike-slip faulting in the upper crust, close to the boundary where the North American and Caribbean plates meet. "With the latest modeling and information, the tsunami threat has passed," the US National Tsunami Warning Center posted on X.

"There are no alerts posted for the United States or International Partners. The tsunami threat has passed. Unusual currents may be noticed in some areas. Exercise normal caution."

US Not Under Threat

No injuries or damage have been reported. Additionally, no warnings were issued for the mainland U.S. coastline. "While alerts have ended, strong and unusual currents may continue. Be careful near the water and use caution," the National Tsunami Warning Centre said.

"Refer to the latest information from local emergency management."

The USGS stated that strong earthquakes in this area of the plate boundary are not uncommon.

It also noted that in 2018, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck nearby, resulting in minor damage and a small tsunami.

"Luckily, the remote location of these earthquakes limits the potential for significant damage due to shaking," it added.