Dramatic Video Captures Moment Cops Arrest UK Train Mass Stabbing Suspect While He Screams 'Kill Me, Kill Me' [WATCH]

A dramatic video has emerged that captures the moment UK police used a Taser to subdue and arrest a suspect after a mass stabbing on a train that left 11 people injured — including two in critical condition. The alleged attacker — dressed entirely in black — was shouting "kill me, kill me, kill me," according to taxi driver Viorel Turturica, 42, who filmed the incident.

Footage shared with The Sun shows the man being wrestled to the ground on a train platform as several officers and a police dog surrounded him at Huntingdon station in eastern England on Saturday night. "Get him in a f–king hold!" one cop is heard shouting.

Chilling Moment of Arrest

As the suspect struggled, the buzzing of a Taser could be heard. "Give me your hands now," one officer shouted, while another called out, "Get the cuffs!"

Two suspects have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack aboard a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train traveling from Doncaster to London's King's Cross around 7:30 p.m.

The train had just left Peterborough when police and ambulance services received reports of a mass stabbing on board, prompting them to bring the train to a stop at Huntingdon.

Viorel Turturica, who was waiting for a passenger at Huntingdon, witnessed terrified people rushing out of the station in a state of panic.

"Then 10 seconds later a man dressed in black holding a huge kitchen knife in his hand runs past my car," he told the Sun.

"The police arrive seconds later and I could hear him shouting 'kill me, kill me, kill me' to them. They then taser him and as soon as he is down they say to him 'drop your weapon,' that's when I started recording," he said.

Chaos All Around

The motive behind the horrific attack remains unclear. At first, police used the code word "Plato" — a term in the UK that signals a possible "marauding terror attack." However, by Sunday, officials confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Officials said ten people were taken from Huntingdon station for medical treatment, with nine suffering life-threatening injuries. Four of the victims have since been released from the hospital.

As the attack unfolded, terrified passengers scrambled through the train cars, desperately trying to escape the chaos.

"They were making their way through the carriage to get away from the suspects. They were extremely bloodied," a man identified only as Gavin told Sky News.