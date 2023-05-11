Dr. Romantic 3 Episode 5 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Dr. Romantic 3 episode 5 will air on SBS Friday, May 12, at 10 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the rivalry between Kim Sabu and Cha Jin Man. People in Korea can watch the medical drama series on TV. K-drama fans from various other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Disney+.

The medical drama series follows a talented surgeon named Kim Sabu and his team of skilled doctors. They work at a countryside hospital called Doldam Hospital. They deal with crisis cases. Often the medical team gets into trouble when they struggle to decide between following the doctor's code of conduct and the rules and saving people without thinking of making a profit.

The fight against money and power by a team of doctors to save their patients was the theme of the first two seasons. The third season will focus on the trauma center and its success. New characters are introduced this season with the reprising cast members. The new sequel premiered o April 28 and received much love from K-drama fans across the globe. The followers of this medical drama series are curious to know what lies ahead for the Doldam family.

Here is everything to know about episode 5 of Dr. Romantic 3, including the spoilers and streaming details

Airdate and Streaming Details

Dr. Romantic 3 will return with its fifth episode on SBS Friday, May 12, at 10 pm KST. Domestic viewers can watch it on TV. International fans can enjoy the upcoming chapter with subtitles on Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dr. Romantic 3 Episode 5:

Australia - 10.30 pm

Japan - 10 pm

The Philippines - 9 pm

Malaysia - 9 pm

Indonesia - 8 pm

Thailand - 8 pm

India - 6.30 pm

Europe - 3 pm

Britain - 2 pm

New Zealand - 1 am

The US - 6 am

Mexico - 9 am

Brazil - 10 am

Spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature the rivalry between Kim Sabu and Cha Jin Man. It would be a satisfying episode for the fans of Kim Sabu as the chapter could make the new professor begin to realize his mistake. The talented chief surgeon at Doldam Hospital took several years to train the doctors and other medical staff members.

However, Jin Man takes advantage of his position as the chief of the Doldam Trauma Centre. He pulls the senior staff members, including his daughter Cha Eun Jae and her lover Seo Woo Jin, from the Doldam Hospital to the trauma center towards the end of episode 4. Kim Sabu has two new residents, doctor Yoon Ah Reum, head nurse Oh Myung Shim, and Nurse Uhm Hyun Jung.

The followers of this medical drama series can look forward to the various methods Kim Sabu uses to train his students while watching his rival struggling with senior doctors. The promo for this week teases heated arguments between Kim Sabu and Cha Jin Man in the upcoming episode.