Dr. Romantic 3 Episode 10 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Dr. Romantic 3, episode 10, will air on SBS Saturday at 10 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the sacrifices made by Doldam doctors for their patients. People in Korea can watch the medical drama series on TV. K-drama fans from various other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Disney+.

The medical drama series follows a talented surgeon named Kim Sabu and his team of skilled doctors. They work at a countryside hospital called Doldam Hospital. They deal with crisis cases. Often the medical team gets into trouble when they struggle to decide between following the doctor's code of conduct and the rules and saving people without thinking of making a profit.

The fight against money and power by a team of doctors to save their patients was the theme of the first two seasons. The third season will focus on the trauma center and its success. New characters are introduced this season with the reprising cast members. The new sequel premiered o April 28 and received much love from K-drama fans across the globe. The followers of this medical drama series are curious to know what lies ahead for the Doldam family.

Here is everything about Dr. Romantic 3, episode 10, which will air on SBS this Saturday at 10 pm KST.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Dr. Romantic 3 will return with episode 10 on SBS Saturday, May 27, at 10 pm KST. Domestic viewers can watch it on TV. International fans can enjoy the upcoming chapter with subtitles on Disney+.

Here is the International Air Timings of Dr. Romantic 3 Episode 10:

Australia - 10.30 pm

Japan - 10 pm

The Philippines - 9 pm

Malaysia - 9 pm

Indonesia - 8 pm

Thailand - 8 pm

India - 6.30 pm

Europe - 3 pm

Britain - 2 pm

New Zealand - 1 am

The US - 6 am

Mexico - 9 am

Brazil - 10 am

Spoilers

Previously, the doctors at Doldam Hospital dealt with another challenge. They went to the field to treat the victims of a building collapse. There was chaos everywhere as the number of injured people increased every minute. Several young adults got seriously injured. The doctors did their best for each of them by risking their lives.

The promo video for the episode teases troubled moments for Seo Woo Jin and Park Eun Tak. The surgeon and the nurse got trapped inside a collapsed building. The emergency rescue team will work with the other staff members of Doldam Hospital to help them come out. Kim Sabu will do everything within his limits to bring back the medical staff alive from the incident site. The followers of this medical drama series can look forward to several thrilling scenes in this episode.