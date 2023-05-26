Dr. Romantic 3 Episode 9 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Dr. Romantic 3 episode 9 will air on SBS this Friday at 10 pm KST. The doctors at the Doldam Hospital will have to deal with another challenge this week. People in Korea can watch the medical drama series on TV. K-drama fans from various other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Disney+.

The medical drama series follows a talented surgeon named Kim Sabu and his team of skilled doctors. They work at a countryside hospital called Doldam Hospital. They deal with crisis cases. Often the medical team gets into trouble when they struggle to decide between following the doctor's code of conduct and the rules and saving people without thinking of making a profit.

The fight against money and power by a team of doctors to save their patients was the theme of the first two seasons. The third season will focus on the trauma center and its success. New characters are introduced this season with the reprising cast members. The new sequel premiered o April 28 and received much love from K-drama fans across the globe. The followers of this medical drama series are curious to know what lies ahead for the Doldam family.

Here is everything about Dr. Romantic 3 episode 9, which is scheduled to air on SBS this Friday at 10 pm KST.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Dr. Romantic 3 will return with its ninth episode on SBS Friday, May 26, at 10 pm KST. Domestic viewers can watch it on TV. International fans can enjoy the upcoming chapter with subtitles on Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dr. Romantic 3 Episode 9:

Australia - 10.30 pm

Japan - 10 pm

The Philippines - 9 pm

Malaysia - 9 pm

Indonesia - 8 pm

Thailand - 8 pm

India - 6.30 pm

Europe - 3 pm

Britain - 2 pm

New Zealand - 1 am

The US - 6 am

Mexico - 9 am

Brazil - 10 am

Spoilers

The doctors at Doldam Hospital will have to deal with another challenge this week. The promo for this week shows the doctors going to the field to treat the victims of a building collapse. There is chaos everywhere as the number of injured people increases every minute. Several young adults get seriously injured. The doctors do their best for each one by risking their lives.

The video teases troubled moments for Seo Woo Jin as he risks his life to help the victims. The chapter also shows director Park Min Guk in action. The followers of this medical drama series can look forward to several thrilling scenes in this episode.