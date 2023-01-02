Dr. Romantic 3 Airdate, Spoilers, Cast Updates, and More

Dr. Romantic 3 is scheduled to premiere on SBS in the half of this year. It will continue to follow realistic doctors and other medical staff working at a rundown hospital in the countryside. Scriptwriters Kang Eun Kyung and Lim Hye Min will work on the third part with director Yoo In Suk.

The followers of this hit medical drama are eagerly waiting to see the team-up between Kim Sabu and the staff members of Doldam Hospital. According to the production team, the cast and crew will do their best to repay the love and support of K-drama fans across the globe.

"Dr. Romantic received great love from viewers each season. Although two years have passed, the production team and actors will all do our best to prepare so that we can repay those who still remember and await [the return of] Dr. Romantic," the production team shared.

Dr. Romantic 3 Casting

The medical drama series will feature a star-studded lineup of celebrities as cast members. There are also several speculations that some casts of the hit ENA legal drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo will make a cameo appearance in the mini-series.

The actors rumored to be appearing in guest roles are Joo Hyun Young, Joo Jong Hyuk, Ha Yun Kyung, and Im Sung Jae. Earlier last month, a news outlet reported that these actors would appear in the medical drama to support director Yoo In Shik.

However, the complete cast list for this K-drama, also known as Romantic Doctor: Teacher Kim, has not been released yet. On the same day, SBS said nothing has been confirmed about the guest appearance of Extraordinary Attorney Woo stars. The viewers might have to wait a little longer for an official confirmation about casting.

Returning Casts

The actors confirmed to return are Bora, Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Byun Woo Min, Jung Ji Ahn, So Ju Yeon, and Kim Min Jae. Bora will reprise her role as Joo Young Mi, a quick-witted third-year nurse at Doldam Hospital.

"I am so grateful to be with Dr. Romantic 3 again following Dr. Romantic 2, which was so precious to me. I am already happy and excited to meet with the Doldam family at Doldam Hospital. I will showcase a good performance with the Doldam family once again, so please give us a lot of support," the actress said about her return.

Min Jae will continue to portray nurse Park Eun Tak, a responsible medical staff who firmly believes in justice. Ju Yeon will reprise his role as the lovable and cheerful doctor Yoon Ah Reum. Woo Min will feature Nam Do Il, and Ji Ahn will return as chief nurse Oh Myung Shim.