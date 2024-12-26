Singaporean Couple Who Went Missing Post Hualien Earthquake Declared Dead by Taiwan Authorities

Taiwan authorities have issued death certificates for a Singaporean couple who went missing after a massive earthquake hit Hualien County in April 2024. This comes after the couple's family made an application to the local authorities on Monday.

The couple, Sim Hwee Kok and Neo Siew Choo, were last captured on surveillance cameras while they were alighting from a shuttle bus on April 3 at around 7.20 am near the Shakadang Trail in Hualien's Taroko National Park, about 40 minutes before the quake struck.

Strongest earthquake in 25 years

Post that, they went missing as Taiwan was struck by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which was the strongest quake in 25 years, with its epicenter 18 km away from Hualien city.

The Taiwanese media reported that the Hualien District Court said the couple should be presumed dead as they have been missing for more than eight months.

According to The Straits Times, the couple has been officially declared dead, with death certificates issued upon request. The death certificates state the time of death as April 3 noon.

A Taiwan News report revealed that the couple's family members are still hopeful that the search for their bodies could resume. However, the fire department at Hualien had gone on a rescue mission with sniffer dogs, using them to track the couple's scent with the help of their clothes. But there was no result.

More than 1000 injured

The massive earthquake, which was followed by more than 1,100 aftershocks, triggered landslides that blocked roads and damaged several buildings in and around the Hualien city. At least 18 people died and more than 1,000 people were injured in the quake.

On April 14, the family members had attended a religious ceremony with spiritual evocation rites after the search was suspended over safety concerns.

A family member took to Facebook for further help and appealed to netizens to share any information about the missing couple to helpsingaporefamily@gmail.com.