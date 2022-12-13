Down Syndrome Student Tries to Hide in Bathroom Stall as Bullies Shove and Throw Him on Bathroom Floor at an Illinois High School

A disturbing video of a down syndrome student being bullied and getting physically assaulted by a group of students has surfaced on social media. The incident took place at York Community High School in Elmhurst, Illinois.

Victim Tries to Hide Inside a Stall

The video clip shows the victim wearing a blue and red colored T-shirt being shoved violently and thrown on the bathroom floor by a student as others continue to shout and laugh. As the special needs student gets up, he appears to be shocked and scared as the boys around him continue to shout at him.

Confused, the boy is seen going inside one of the bathroom stalls to escape the bullies. Seconds later, he comes out and its mocked again by the group of boys who can be heard chanting, "Get him." Reportedly, the incident took place during a passing period.

Before finding its way on the social media platforms, the video was in circulation among the students at York High School. Describing the incident as "an aggressive physical altercation by a student toward another student with a disability," school issued a statement claiming that they are deeply disappointed and saddened by the actions of this small group of students.

Students Involved in the Altercation to Face Consequence

Chicago Tribune reported that in an email sent to the parents, Superintendent Keisha Campbell said that bullying, intimidation and harassment diminish a student's ability to learn and a school's ability to educate. "Such behaviors are not tolerated, and any student who chooses to engage in these behaviors will face the appropriate consequences," Campbell said.

Later, a statement from the school read; "We are deeply disappointed and saddened by the actions of this small group of students. Bullying, intimidation, and harassment diminish a student's ability to learn and a school's ability to educate. Such behaviors are not tolerated in Elmhurst District 205, and any student who chooses to engage in these behaviors will face the appropriate consequences. Throughout the day on Friday, students involved in the situation were interviewed and significant school consequences were issued. The investigation continued throughout the weekend and remains ongoing."