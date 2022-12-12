Elon Musk Deletes Accounts Posting 'Embarrassing' Videos of the Billionaire Getting Booed on Dave Chappelle's Show? Speculations

Billionaire Elon Musk was met with criticism and boos while appearing on stage at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night. The standup comedy show was being hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle. The footage of the incident surfaced on social media, much to Musk's disappointment.

"I Am Rich Bitch"- Musk Shouts at the Booing Crowd

Gizmodo reported that even though mobile phones were banned at the venue, an unidentified person managed to not only sneak in the device but also capture the embarrassing exchange involving Musk.

"Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world," Chappelle is heard saying as he welcomes Musk on the stage towards the end of his set. However, the billionaire was met with a lot of boos by the audience.

"Cheers and boos, I see. Elon..." Chappelle said as a confused Musk responded with "Hey Dave," amid rising boos and shouts from the audience.

"It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience," Chappelle joked as he went to lessen the billionaire's embarrassment by claiming that the those booing have terrible seats.

In another video at the behest of the host Musk is seen shouting in the microphone, "I'm rich, bitch," the famous catchphrase from his 2000s sketch show.

Twitter Users React to the Viral Clips

The outlet went on to claim that for some reasons, the tweets which contained the footage of the incident appeared to have been deleted from the micro-blogging platform. It also posted links of the concerned accounts which stated, "This Tweet is from an account that no longer exists."

"Apparently all the videos of Elon Musk getting booed at Dave Chappelle's show got deleted from Twitter for some mysterious reason. But I saved them all because I try to be helpful. They should be in the article again," tweeted Matt Novak of Gizmodo.

"Free speech absolutist Elon Musk has deleted the account of a person who dared post a video of Musk getting booed on stage. F**ing snowflake," tweeted another user.

"Dave Chappelle brought Elon Musk up on stage last night and cameras weren't allowed at the show, but someone with the Twitter handle Cleo PatrA posted a video of Musk getting booed and jeered by the audience. Since, Cleo PatrA's account was deleted and no explanation on why," opined a user.

"Elon just deleted an account that tweeted a video of him getting boo'ed. This just happened in real time. Free speech for me, bans and lawsuits for thee am I right? What a free speech absolutist he is," expressed a user.