American actress and singer Dove Cameron has made heads turn with her sultry picture on Instagram. The actor has left fans stunned as she flashed her nipples wearing a brown top and blue denim. The picture on her official Instagram account has already notched up more than 1.3 million likes. Fans bombarded the comments section with fire and kiss emojis to show their love for the actor. Cameron, who had made a mark with dual roles as eponymous characters in Disney Channel's teen sitcom Liv and Maddie has recently shown that she doesn't care about public opinion on her mental health.

Cameron shared that recently when she was at the Oscars red carpet, she got a call from her psychiatrist. While many would be reluctant to discuss their mental health issues in public, Cameron doesn't mind doing it in public. In her Twitter account, the actor wrote: "Just had a loud 13 min phone conversation with my psychiatrist about my anxiety/depression and mental health history in line for a red carpet next to about 50 people within ear shot and if that isn't a metaphor for my whole life i don't know what is."

She added that even though she thought it wasn't the right place to discuss someone's mental health in at an event in public, but health always comes first. She wrote: "i value me !! more than what someone thinks of me."

The Hollywood actor always stuns her fans with unique sexy selfies once in a while on her Instagram handle. The diva, who won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming, has a whopping 34 million followers on the social media platform.

The 24-year-old singer has also tweeted that she would try to use her phone less as she thinks the media is making her depression and anxiety worse.