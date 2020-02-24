American bombshell Ana Cheri seems to have become a makeup artist. Famous for her hot and sexy photos on the social media, the diva is now sharing her hands-on makeup tutorials with her fans across social media platforms. She recently shared a video on her official Instagram handle which shows how to get the best camera-ready look. The video has garnered several likes and views from Ana's fans. She has millions of people following her on social media.

Ana is well-known for her daring online updates. From sporing tiny skimpy bikini swimsuits to going nude on the beach, the hot model has made heads turn in every outfit she dons. Her lifestyle tips on Instagram get much attention from her fans and they appreciate her effort in helping them. Ana is quite popular for her Onlyfans page which caters to hot and sexy content online.

The diva isn't shy of flaunting her assets on the social media. The 33-year-old makes sure her 12.4 million fans on Instagram are entertained. She likes to engage in conversations with her social media fans. Recently, the diva shared a sultry post in which she was seen kissing her husband Ben Moreland. The photo grabbed much attention bagging up to 220K likes and views on Instagram.

Several fans took to their official Instagram handle to share their love. Some called Ana's hubby Moreland lucky to have her while others posted love and fire emojis on her post.

In the picture, Ana is seen sporting a violet thong bikini swimsuit that leaves everyone gushing about her beautiful figure. Ana loves to go on vacations and is often seen spending time at beaches.

Check out some of the most beautiful photos and videos of Ana Cheri here: