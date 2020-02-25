Hannah Palmer, the sultry modelling queen, has sent fans into a frenzy with her eye-popping video on Instagram. In the video, which leaves little to the imagination, Hannah sports a sexy blue monokini. She looks stunningly beautiful in the video that has left millions of her fans spellbound. The video has garnered over 150K views on the social media platform. Hannah has shared the hot video to wow her 1.3 million fans and attract another million on February 23.

The diva loves to flaunt her sexy figure online and show off her curves on Instagram. She was recently spotted taking a sunbath in a sky blue bathing suit during her Hawaii trip. Several fans liked and shared the photo on social media. Some shared their love for the diva by bombarding the comments section of Hannah's official Instagram handle with kisses and fire emojis. One of her fans wrote that Hannah is getting better and better with every video.

In the new Instagram video, Hannah is seen striking sultry poses leaving fans' hearts racing. Her gorgeous locks flying in the wind grabbed much attention. At one point in the video, the diva is seen gazing sensually at the camera while flaunting her round assets standing with a side view in the ultra-sexy monokini.

Hannah has made a mark with her hot and sexy Instagram posts. She is most popular for her social media presence and is known to be one of the most loved models in the industry today. On the professional front, Hannah endorses the energy drink Bang Energy like other popular models such as Jojo Babie and Anastasiya Kvitko. For more updates about Hannah, keep an eye on our entertainment page.