Doug Emhoff: Kamala Harris' Husband Cheated on His First Wife With Nanny and Got Her Pregnant Resulting in His Divorce: Report

Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, allegedly cheated on his first wife with the family nanny and got her pregnant, according to a bombshell report. Emhoff reportedly had an affair with Najen Naylor, a blonde nanny who taught at the private school attended by his two children, over 15 years ago, while he was still married to his then-wife Kerstin.

A close friend with direct knowledge of the affair and pregnancy told The Daily Mail that Naylor did not keep the baby, though the exact meaning of this statement is unclear. When approached by the outlet at her Hamptons home, Naylor did not deny the affair or the pregnancy.

An Affair and a Pregnancy

"I'm kind of freaked out right now," she reportedly said, the outlet reported. Stacey Brooks, a friend of Naylor who gave birth to twin boys around the same time Naylor was reportedly expecting, also did not deny the allegations.

She said that she could not discuss the issue without Naylor's consent.

The news is reportedly causing significant concern within Harris' team, despite recent polls indicating that former President Donald Trump's advantage in key battleground states seems to have diminished since Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Emhoff, 59, and his movie producer ex-wife divorced in 2009 after she allegedly found out the affair, according to sources. They have a son, Cole, 29, and a daughter, Ella, a 25-year-old model and fashion designer.

The divorce papers cited "irreconcilable differences," as per public records.

Messages left with Harris' team were not immediately responded to on Saturday. Kerstin Emhoff, 57, could not be reached for comment, the outlet reported.

In September 2009, Naylor shared a video on Facebook to "introduce" three babies, captioning it, "Baby party!"

Two of the babies were Brooks' children, born two months before the post.

The third child, who seems slightly younger, does not appear to be Brooks' daughter and is absent from any subsequent family photos on Facebook. The identity of the third child's mother remains unclear.

Mystery Over Child's Existence

Following the alleged affair, which reportedly took place around 2008 or 2009, Naylor was said to have left her position as a teacher at The Willows, an upscale private elementary school in Culver City, California. She had been both teaching the Emhoff children and working as their nanny.

Tuition fees at the K-8 school range from $32,525 to $41,535.

There are no birth records in Los Angeles County for anyone named "Brook Naylor" born in 2008 or 2009, and no babies born in the county during those years with the last name "Emhoff," according to the outlet.

The second gentleman is a vocal supporter of abortion rights, stating in May to NBC News that men should view it not as solely a women's issue but as a family issue.

"This is a matter of fairness to women," Emhoff claimed.

A friend of Naylor, who was familiar with her around the time of the alleged affair, denied the claims to The New York Post, insisting that Naylor never became pregnant.

"She was adorable; everyone loved her; she was the best teacher," said the celebrity event planner who lived with Naylor for over a year "17 or 18 years ago."

"Every parent wanted her to be the teacher for their kid. She was the perfect person. She came from a good family. She was not pregnant. There was no baby. I would know," the source told the outlet.