Doubt Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Doubt episode 9 will air on MBC on Saturday (November 9) at 9:50 pm KST. Top criminal profiler Jang Tae Soo will desperately try to prove his daughter's innocence. He will interact with Do Yoon to learn the truth. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Coupang Play.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Doubt is a MBC crime thriller starring Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, and Oh Yeon Soo. Suk Kyu portrays an iconic character skilled in reading criminals' minds but fails to understand his daughter's feelings. Han Ah Young wrote the script for this upcoming MBC drama, and Song Yeon Hwa directed it. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about Doubt episode 9, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Doubt Episode 9:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The released stills for Doubt episode 9 shows Tae Soo interacting with Do Yoon. Sung Hee nervously watches the criminal profiler from behind. According to the production team, the male protagonist will gather new information about Song Min Ah's murder. Viewers can look forward to surprising plot developments and big revelations.

Another set of promotional stills shows Ha Bin in the police station. She calmly maintains her composure during the investigation. The police will hear an unexpected secret while interrogating her. The followers of this crime thriller will also see a flashback scene from the night Min Ah got murdered.