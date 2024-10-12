Doubt Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More of New MBC Drama

Doubt episode 2 will air on MBC on Saturday (October 12) at 9:50 pm KST. Profiler Jang Tae Su will continue to investigate the murder case. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Coupang Play.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Doubt is a new MBC crime thriller drama starring Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, and Oh Yeon Soo. Suk Kyu portrays an iconic character skilled in reading criminals' minds but fails to understand his daughter's feelings. Han Ah Young wrote the script for this upcoming MBC drama, and Song Yeon Hwa directed it. It will air as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about Doubt episode 2, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Doubt Episode 2:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills for Doubt episode 2 highlight Tae Soo as he is torn between trusting and suspecting his daughter. The images show him struggling to hold back his tears while looking at his child. Although Ha Bin asks her father to trust her, her suspicious expressions indicate that she is hiding a secret.

"The suspicious daughter Ha Bin will make Tae Soo fall into even deeper confusion. As the mind games between father and daughter Tae Soo and Ha Bin begin, there will be a whirlwind of plot developments as the story unfolds. Tae Soo, who is consumed entirely by the thoughts of his daughter, will suffer as he is caught between trust and doubt. Amidst his torment, Tae Soo's family's past tragedy will also come to light. If you're curious what kinds of stories lie in [his family's] past, please tune in to Episode 2," the production team shared.