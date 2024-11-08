Doubt Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Doubt episode 8 will air on MBC on Friday (November 8) at 9:50 pm KST. Top criminal profiler Jang Tae Soo and the police will follow prime suspect Park Joon Tae. They will search for the missing body in a remote mountain area. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Coupang Play.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Doubt is a MBC crime thriller starring Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, and Oh Yeon Soo. Suk Kyu portrays an iconic character skilled in reading criminals' minds but fails to understand his daughter's feelings. Han Ah Young wrote the script for this upcoming MBC drama, and Song Yeon Hwa directed it. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about Doubt episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The Psychological thriller crime drama will air its next episode on MBC on Friday (November 8) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as Wavve and Coupang Play. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Doubt Episode 8:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills for Doubt episode 8 shows Tae Soo and the police following Joo Tae in search of the missing body. According to the production team, the truth about the Choi Young Min murder case will unfold in this chapter. Viewers can look forward to surprising plot developments and big revelations.

"Joon Tae claims he acted alone. As the truth behind the Choi Young Min murder case unfolds, the investigation into the Song Min Ah murder will also reignite. Tune in to episode 8, where intense developments will reveal the secrets that Doo Cheol and Joon Tae are hiding," the production team shared.