Doubt Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Doubt episode 4 will air on MBC on Saturday (October 19) at 9:50 pm KST. Korea's top criminal profiler, Jang Tae Soo, will continue to suspect his daughter, Ha Bin. She will continue to confuse her father with her actions. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Coupang Play.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Doubt is a MBC crime thriller starring Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, and Oh Yeon Soo. Suk Kyu portrays an iconic character skilled in reading criminals' minds but fails to understand his daughter's feelings. Han Ah Young wrote the script for this upcoming MBC drama, and Song Yeon Hwa directed it. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about Doubt episode 4, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The Psychological thriller crime drama will air its next episode on MBC on Saturday (October 19) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as Wavve and Coupang Play. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Doubt Episode 4:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for Doubt episode 4 shows Tae Soo while he tries to connect the loose ends. The video shows the criminal profiler trying hard to find the truth as his daughter confuses him. According to the production team, the viewers won't be able to take their eyes off the screens as crazy plot developments unfold from the very beginning.