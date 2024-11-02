Doubt Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Doubt episode 7 will air on MBC on Saturday (November 2) at 9:50 pm KST. Top criminal profiler Jang Tae Soo will try to protect his daughter Ha Bin when she takes a bold step. The producers urged viewers to watch the upcoming chapter to see unpredictable plot developments. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Coupang Play.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Doubt is a MBC crime thriller starring Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, and Oh Yeon Soo. Suk Kyu portrays an iconic character skilled in reading criminals' minds but fails to understand his daughter's feelings. Han Ah Young wrote the script for this upcoming MBC drama, and Song Yeon Hwa directed it. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about Doubt episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Doubt Episode 7:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The released stills for Doubt episode 7 focuses on Tae Soo, who desperately tries to protect his daughter Ha Bin. The photos show him holding his daughter closely and quickly scanning the surroundings. Meanwhile, Ha Bin makes a mysterious call while her father tries to protect her.

"Tae Soo will try to protect his daughter Ha Bin, but Ha Bin will make moves on her own while accepting the danger she faces. On top of this, the suspicious actions of the characters involved in this incident will lead to unpredictable plot developments. Due to the actors' passionate performances and the tightly woven story, you cannot tear your eyes away from the screen for a single scene. So please give [the upcoming episode] lots of interest and anticipation," the production team shared.