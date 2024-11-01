Doubt Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Doubt episode 6 will air on MBC on Friday (November 1) at 9:50 pm KST. The upcoming chapter will take viewers through a flashback scene between criminal profiler Jang Tae Soo and his wife Yoon Ji Soo and show the final conversation between the two characters. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Coupang Play.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Doubt is a MBC crime thriller drama, starring Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, and Oh Yeon Soo. Suk Kyu portrays an iconic character, who is skilled in reading criminals' minds, but fails to understand his daughter's feelings. Han Ah Young wrote the script for this upcoming MBC drama, and Song Yeon Hwa directed it. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about Doubt episode 6, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The Psychological thriller crime drama will air its next episode on MBC on Friday (November 1) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as Wavve and Coupang Play. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix and Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Doubt Episode 6:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills for Doubt episode 6 features Ji Soo struggling to hold back her tears when Tae Soo yells at her. The photos show profiler Tae Soo looking at his wife in shock after she says something unexpected. According to the producers, the final conversation between the couple will be revealed on Friday.

"The reason why Tae Soo kept pressing and pushing Ji Soo [that night], why Ji Soo felt like she wanted to die, and the final conversation between the couple will all be revealed. Han Suk Kyu and Oh Yeon Soo poured their emotions into their passionate acting. Their passionate performances made the final conversation between Ji Soo and Tae Soo even more dramatic and emotional. You'll be able to see the acting synergy between the two characters [in this scene]," the production team shared.