Doubt Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Doubt episode 5 will air on MBC on Saturday (October 26) at 9:50 pm KST. The crime thriller drama will take a short hiatus on Friday (October 25) due to the KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) 2024 Korean Series broadcast. When the mini-series returns with a new episode on Saturday, it will feature a powerful performance by Han Suk Kyu. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Coupang Play.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Doubt is a MBC crime thriller starring Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, and Oh Yeon Soo. Suk Kyu will portray an iconic character skilled in reading criminals' minds but fails to understand his daughter's feelings. Han Ah Young wrote the script for this upcoming MBC drama, and Song Yeon Hwa directed it. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about Doubt episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Doubt Episode 5:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The upcoming chapter will feature a powerful performance by Han Suk Kyu as Korea's top criminal profiler, Jang Tae Soo. The newly released stills for Doubt episode 5 show profiler Tae Soo getting involved in a heated exchange with Choi Young Min. The profiler displays powerful emotions while holding Young Min by his collar. Tae Soo shouts in frustration while questioning the leader of a runaway group. The profiler investigates the connection between the criminal and his daughter, Ha Bin.

"Han Suk Kyu delivered a powerful performance, showcasing Tae Soo's emotions, filled with anger. As Tae Soo's feelings change, the drama will witness a shift in drama. Viewers can discover what decisive blow makes Tae Soo explode in episode 5.," the production team shared.