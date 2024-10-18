Doubt Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Doubt episode 3 will air on MBC on Friday (October 18) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will feature crazy plot developments as Korea's top criminal profiler, Jang Tae Soo, falls into a whirlwind of confusion. Ha Bin will fiddle with lies as she faces off against her father. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Coupang Play.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Doubt is a MBC crime thriller starring Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, and Oh Yeon Soo. Suk Kyu portrays an iconic character skilled in reading criminals' minds. But he fails to understand his daughter's feelings. Han Ah Young wrote the script for this upcoming MBC drama, and Song Yeon Hwa directed it. It airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about Doubt episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Doubt Episode 3:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The released stills for Doubt episode 3 focuses on Ha Bin, who stays utterly calm during the police investigation. The images show Tae Soo carefully watching his daughter as she cleverly handles the investigative officers. According to the production team, the viewers will not be able to take their eyes off the screens as crazy plot developments unfold from the very beginning.

"In Episode 3, Ha Bin will play Tae Soo like a fiddle with her lies. As Tae Soo falls into a whirlwind of confusion, you will not be able to tear your eyes away from the screen as crazy plot developments unfold from the very beginning. Please stay tuned to find out what sorts of stealthy lies Ha Bin will tell to face off against her father, a profiler who typically sees right through lies," the production team shared.

The preview stills also show Tae Soo discovering a new side of his daughter while tracking her movements. His visit to her school and a chat with her homeschool teacher, Park Joon Tae (Yoo Eui Tae), helped him see a different side of Ha Bin. The criminal profiler quietly watches his daughter brightly smiling and chatting with her friends in the school playground.