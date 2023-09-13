DoorDash Driver Caught on Camera Spitting on Customer's Food as Revolting Revenge after Being Given $3 Tip for Driving Half-a-Mile [VIDEO]

A DoorDash customer received an unwelcome addition to his takeout after a delivery driver spat on the food, apparently as revolting revenge for being given a 'small tip.' Elias Crisanto, 13, placed an order for food to be delivered to his Miami apartment, intended for both himself and his mother.

The teenager left a $3 tip for the DoorDash delivery driver, considering it adequate payment for the relatively short half-mile journey. Crisanto closely monitored the delivery in real-time using the Ring doorbell camera, and initially, everything appeared to be normal. However, he soon saw the deliveryman do the most unexpected and disgusting thing, leaving him shocked.

An Act of Revenge

The deliveryman, dressed casually in flip-flops and shorts, approached the door and placed the food on the doorstep, while Crisanto monitored the doorbell camera. He then took a photograph as proof to confirm the delivery had been completed.

However, in a disturbing moment captured by the Ring camera footage, the DoorDash delivery person was observed crouching down and spitting on the food, repeating this reprehensible act not just once or twice but three times.

The deliveryman, who spoke Spanish, walked away from the scene while complaining about the tip he received for the relatively short half-mile delivery.

Crisanto explained to Telemundo 51 that he witnessed the incident unfold in real time through the security camera app on his phone.

"If it wasn't because of the camera, no one knows. I wanted to vomit, because who does that?' the teen asked.

In the state of Florida, tampering with someone's food is classified as a felony under Florida's Anti-Tampering Food Act.

If a person is found guilty of food tampering, it is considered a second-degree felony, which can lead to serious consequences including up to 15 years of imprisonment or fines of up to $10,000.

DoorDash Responds

DoorDash issued a statement in response to this disturbing incident: "While we empathize with the frustration of not receiving a tip, this behavior is unacceptable and falls far below the high-quality experience we aim to provide.

"We have removed the Dasher from our platform and have reached out to the customer directly to help make things right."

According to DoorDash, their delivery drivers, known as 'dashers,' are paid based on a base pay provided by DoorDash. This base pay can vary and typically ranges from $2 to $10 or more per delivery, depending on factors such as the estimated duration, distance, and desirability of the order.

"Deliveries that are expected to take more time, that require dashers to travel a longer distance, and that are less popular with dashers have higher base pay," the food-delivery's website says.

This incident is not the first time a delivery person has been caught engaging in the disturbing act of food tampering.

In a separate incident in China, a deliveryman was caught in the act after being instructed to deliver the food directly to the customer's door. The customer then noticed saliva dribbling down the bag and detected a foul odor of saliva on the package.