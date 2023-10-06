Doona! Spoilers: Director Lee Jung Hyo Describes Upcoming Netflix Romance Series as Compelling Drama

Doona! is coming to meet K-drama fans worldwide in two weeks. Ahead of the premiere, Director Lee Jung Hyo shared some details about the upcoming Netflix romance drama. According to him, it is a compelling drama that will make the viewers reflect on their youth or present time. He said the series will help the audiences recollect their personal love stories.

Director Lee Jung Hyo asked K-drama fans across the globe to gather with friends on a Friday night to watch Doona!, which goes beyond the boundaries of the romance genre. He said the viewers can watch the series and discuss how their love stories resonate with the drama.

"Doona! is a compelling drama that goes beyond the boundaries of the romance genre and will make viewers reflect on their youth or present time. I think it would be fun if viewers gather with close friends on a Friday night, watch the series, and share how their love stories resonate with the drama," the director said.

Suzy Opens Up About Doona!

Meanwhile, cast member Suzy said the Netflix romance drama features young actors of similar ages as cast members. Their onscreen chemistry at the shared house has added a unique charm and vibrant colors to the mini-series. She said each character brings their backstory. It is one of the enjoyable aspects of this new series.

"Since this is a drama where we worked alongside young actors of similar age, I'm excited and look forward to the chemistry, which will reflect at the shared house. These actors are the ones who have added a unique charm and vibrant colors to this series. In Doona!, each character brings their unique backstory, and I believe that's one of the enjoyable aspects to look forward to in the drama," she explained.

The Casts

With only a couple of weeks left for the premiere, the producers introduced other residents of the shared house through a series of new captivating stills. The photos introduced Ha Young, Park Se Wan, Kim Do Wan, and Kim Min Ho. Ha Young will appear as Won Jun's high school friend, Kim Jin Joo. Park Se Wan will feature Won Jun's childhood nemesis, Choi Yi Ra. Kim Do Wan will portray a man with unwavering principles named Goo Jeong Hoon. Kim Min Ho will play Seo Yoon Taek, a person who gets involved in others' affairs.