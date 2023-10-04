Doona: Suzy and Yang Se Jong Get Closer to Each Other in New Netflix Drama

With only two weeks left for the premiere of the new Netflix romance drama Doona, the production team released a new poster and a teaser video. Suzy and Yang Se Jong get closer to each other in the newly released poster and teaser video of the upcoming Netflix romance drama Doona. The poster focuses on their blossoming romance. It shows the female lead approaching her housemate with closed eyes. The poster captures his confusion and heart-flattering excitement as she gets close to him.

Meanwhile, the teaser video features the onscreen couple spending quality time with one another and blending into each other. Although Doona says she will never fall for Won Jun because he once said they belong to two different universes, he smiles and tells her they are sitting side by side at the same station purely by chance. The video also shows how Doona finds unexpected comfort when she is with Won Jun. When she casually tells him about going out to grab a meal, he expresses his feelings for her.

"I can't help wanting more. I'm the one who wants you to be mine so much, it's driving me crazy," he says.

Doona

Doona is a romance drama featuring Suzy and Yang Se Jong as housemates. Director Lee Jung Hyo of Crash Landing on You, Romance Is a Bonus Book, Life on Mars, and The Good Wife fame is directing Doona. The mini-series is based on a Webtoon, The Girl Downstairs. It will premiere on Netflix on Friday (October 20). People in Korea and abroad can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms. The drama will follow an ordinary university student named Won Jun, portrayed by Yang Se Jong, and feature his relationship with the former K-pop idol Doona.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Doona will premiere on Netflix on Friday (October 20) in various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

People in Korea and abroad can watch the mini-series on the online streaming platform. International K-drama fans can enjoy the romance drama with subtitles.