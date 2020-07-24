President Donald Trump has finally commented on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama's video where the latter talks about his administration's flagship healthcare insurance program with Biden. The two also discuss how the current president seems unworthy to rule the country.



In this 15-minute long video, Barack Obama and Joe Biden talked about several topics, including economics, health care, police brutality, Coronavirus pandemic, and, most importantly, President Trump's leadership.

The video was recorded at President Obama's Washington DC office, where he and his former Vice President were following the social distancing protocol. Biden says, in the video, that President Trump has been dividing people from the moment "he came down that escalator."

To this, Obama responds by saying: "The thing I've got confidence in, Joe, is your heart and your character, and the fact that you are going to be able to reassemble the kind of government that cares about people and brings people together."

In the campaigning video, Joe Biden and Barack Obama also talked about Obamacare, something that President Trump vowed to terminate and tried to for a long time.

While talking to the former Commander-in-Chief, Biden recalled the time when his older son was suffering from glioblastoma. Biden states that he used to think about what would happen if his insurance company would come and tell him that they have outrun their insurance amount.

"That loss is compounded when you see the stress on their faces because they're worried that they're being a burden on their families. They're worried about whether the insurance is going to cover the treatments that they need," says the 44th US President.

After the video was released, President Trump took to Twitter to show his disdain towards the tactics and stated that Obama never endorsed his own Vice President and is now making advertisements to show his support.

The above statement from President Trump comes right when Joe Biden is leading him in the polls. As per the poll results released by Quinnipiac University, Biden is beating President Trump by 13 points in Florida. In the American presidential election, Florida plays a crucial role as its 29 electoral votes become key for the president.