Donald Trump, on Sunday, announced that his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus. According to a CNN report, Giuliani has been admitted to Georgetown hospital, and he is responding well to treatment.

Giuliani: The Anti-Mask Face of Trump's Team

A few hours after Trump shared the news, Giuliani himself confirmed his positive diagnosis, and in a recent tweet, the attorney revealed that he is ''getting great care and feeling good.''

It should be noted that Giuliani has been working with Donald Trump to initiate the legal battle, in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Even though asymptomatic, the 76-year-old is considered at high risk from complications due to his age.

Interestingly, Giuliani is one of the prominent faces in the Trump camp who has repeatedly disregarded public health guidelines, and he has recently appeared maskless in several programs. During some of the events, the attorney was also spotted shaking hands, hugging, and taking pictures without wearing a mask.

Giuliani was last spotted at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday to attend a Georgia state Senate hearing. During the break, Giuliani removed his mask and posed for photographs. He also greeted people without the mask, and this irresponsible action from the attorney had received widespread negative responses from all corners.

Coronavirus: Latest Statistics

The United States is the worst affected country due to the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has already claimed the lives of more than 2,88,906 people in the country, and the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has crossed 15 million.

On December 06, the pandemic resulted in the death of 1,076 people, and the total number of positive cases was 1,73,861. As the number of positive cases in the country has started rising drastically post the presidential elections, medical experts believe that the daily death tally could be doubled in the coming weeks.