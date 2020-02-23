The US President Donald Trump shared an edited video, where he has been shown as Baahubali in various avatars including fighting the enemies, is going viral. Trump retweeted the video on his Twitter handle and captioned it "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!"

The video was made by sol (@solmemes1) and tweeted with the caption: "To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go......USA and India united!"

Trump retweeted his 'Baahubali' video

Trump along with wife Melania and daughter Ivanka will reach India for a visit on Monday. The video is taken from one of the most popular movies of India, "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion." The unverified account has morphed the faces of Prabhas who played Baahubali as Donald Trump and Ramya Krishna who played Sivagami as Melania.

Interestingly the video also has a bit where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face is also morphed. The song Jiyo Re Baahubali plays in the background. The video shows Trump in various avatars including fighting the enemies with a sword. But what meaning does it imply while visiting India is not clear. His another avatar shows him riding a chariot and sword acts with a wide smile on his face.

Video also features Trump Jr

Apart from the lead cast (Trump and Melania), the video also features daughter Ivanka and Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. The video was shared at 2.43 am (Indian Time) and has got 2 million views so far. It has been liked by more than 32,000 people and has got more than 10,000 retweets.

Apart from this video, Trump also shared another Tweet regarding an Indian movie made on gay romance. Donald Trump retweeted a post by British human rights campaigner, best known for his work with LGBT social movements Peter Tatchell who shared the link of Indian movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Peter's tweet states: "India: A new #Bollywood romantic comedy featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!" Trump shared the same with caption: "Great." On visiting India, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to take Trump and his family on a roadshow of world's largest cricket stadium in Gujarat's Motera. Trump will also pay a visit to Taj Mahal and then start administrative talks with India in Delhi.