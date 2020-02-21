Academy Awards Best Picture Parasite, a South Korean black comedy thriller, may have won the hearts around the world but failed to impress one man who isn't happy with the movie winning it big time at Oscars this year. The 'man' is none other than US President Donald Trump himself.

Bong Joon-ho's directorial comedy-drama revolves around a poor family who penetrates the house and lives of a rich family. Parasite beat eight others including 1917, Ford V Ferrari, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit, The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Joker, to win the coveted title.

It created history by becoming the first film in a foreign language to win the Best Picture award at Academy Awards. So far only 10 films have been nominated in the category, but never won the Oscar. The movie also took away Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay during the awards night.

Trump publicly bashes Academy Awards

The US President expressed his unhappiness over the Academy Awards winners while addressing a rally in Colorado."By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year, do you see? And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was all that about? We got enough problems with South Korea, on trade, and on top of it they give it the best movie of the year. Was it good?" he said to a bewildered crowd in the rally.

"Let's get Gone with the Wind...Can we get Gone with the Wind back, please?" That was the best picture winner in 1940, 80 years ago. Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies," he went on to add. Not done with his rant, Trump while mimicking an Oscar presenter went on, "The winner is, from South Korea. I thought it was the best foreign film, right? Best foreign movie. No. Did this ever happen before."

It is not the first time that Trump has bashed Academy Awards. In one of his previous interviews, Trump had lashed out at the coveted awards after the presenters read the wrong name for the Best Picture in 2017. "It was because they were focused so hard on politics that they didn't get the act together at the end," Trump had commented.

Parasite's distributor and Twitteratis react to Trump's comments

In an epic reply to Trump's grievance against Parasite winning Best Picture at Oscars, the film's US distributor Neon tweeted: "Understandable, he can't read". His tweet was retweeted more than 17.6 thousand times and the statement became a trending piece on Twitter.

"Wow, @realDonaldTrump. This "parasite" really can't go a day without saying something stupid. Being corrupt & an idiot sure keeps a guy busy!" tweeted another user. "Donald Trump just mad his cameo in Home Alone didn't get him an Oscar. He can fuck off," wrote one. Soon Twitter was trending with hashtags of Donald Trump, Oscars, Parasite, Gone with the Wind, and Sunset Boulevard.

Trump has a new name from Brad Pitt- 'Little Wise Guy'

Bearing a lot of grudges against the recently concluded Academy Awards, Trump then went on to bash Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. Calling Pitt 'a little wise guy', Trump said that he was never a fan of the actor. During his acceptance speech at the Oscars, Pitt who won the award for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, had poked fun at Trump's impeachment trial in which John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, was not allowed to testify as a witness.

Pitt began his speech by saying: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin[Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing." Trump who is well known to give it back to anybody who criticizes him or his policies, couldn't hold him back from giving it back to Pitt in his own signature style of calling names.