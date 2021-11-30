Kid Yells 'Shut the Fu*k Up at Jill Biden During Story Reading Session at White House? Dubious Video Goes Viral

A video of a child yelling "shut the f**k up" at Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, during a book reading session at the White House has gone viral on social media. While the video appears to be dubious, the same left many internet users in splits.

The Christmas decorations at the White House were unveiled on Monday. Based on the theme "gifts from the heart", the holiday dÃ©cor included 25 wreaths, 41 Christmas trees, 10,000 ornaments, 80,000 lights, 300 candles, and 6,000 feet of ribbon.

Jill Biden Was Reading "Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops"

On Monday, a group of kids from a school in Maryland were part of the White House Christmas story time, organized in the State dining room. The First lady read "Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops," a book authored by her for her granddaughter, Natalie, in 2012.

According to the Independent, Jill wrote the book based on Natalie's experiences when her father, Beau Biden, was stationed in Iraq during his tenure with the U.S. Army.

"The Bidens are a military family. When my son was away, my granddaughter â€“ just like you kids â€“ really, really missed her daddy. So I wrote this book to tell other kids, because there's lots of kids who don't know what it's like to be a military kid. And they don't realise, sometimes it's really hard," Jill explained to the seven-eight-year-olds according to the outlet.

However, the 18-second viral video shows a kid yelling at the first lady just when she was explaining the background of the book. "My granddaughter â€“ just like you kids â€“ really, really missed her daddy. So I wrote this book to tell other kids, because there's lots of kids," Jill is heard telling the kids. It is then the video slows down and an audio clip of a child yelling, "shut the f**k up," is heard with someone saying, "hey, hey, that's not nice."

Social Media Trolls First Lady

The doctored video was not only shared multiple times, but also led many to believe it.

"Just when you thought Rittenhouse was a shoe-in for based mofo of the year, some little kid yells "shut the f**k up" at Jill Biden during Christmas story time at the white house. Reading her own stupid book too!" tweeted one user.

"I laughed until I cried!!! A kid tells Jill Biden to shut the f**k up!! I CONCUR KID," wrote a user as another added, "The future Republican nominee for President in 2058 just told Jill Biden to shut the fuck up. Even kids know how full of shit The Biden's are."

