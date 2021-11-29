Omicron Variant a Hoax Generated to Divert Attention From Ghislaine Maxwell's Trial? Bizarre Conspiracy Theory Surfaces

A bizarre conspiracy theory has emerged on social media suggesting that Omicron variant is a hoax generated to distract the attention from the upcoming trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, an aide of sex-offender Jeffery Epstein. The highly anticipated trial is set to begin on Monday in a Manhattan federal court.

The B. 1.1.529 variant, also known as Omicron, was first detected in South Africa and Botswana. Dubbed as variant of concern, the first case of the variant was detected on November 14 in South Africa, following which it was reported to the World Health Organization, ten days later. The first image of the new variant, produced and published by researchers at the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome, reveals that it has more than double mutations as compared to Delta variant of the pandemic.

Maxwell Was Arrested in July 2020

A close aide of the dead pedophile and sex offender, Maxwell was arrested last year in July, last year. Daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, the 59-year-old British socialite is charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offenses, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition.

According to The Guardian, following Maxwell's arrest, Audrey Strauss, acting Manhattan US attorney at the time, argued that the 59-year-old "played a critical role in helping Epstein to identify, befriend and groom minor victims" and that "in some cases, Maxwell participated in the abuse".

The indictment charges that Maxwell "would try to normalize sexual abuse for a minor victim by, among other things, discussing sexual topics, undressing in front of the victim, being present when a minor victim was undressed, and/or being present for sex acts involving the minor victim and Epstein".

NPR reported that as the trial gets underway on Monday, the defense is expected to argue that there is no way Maxwell can get a fair trial as she has already been found guilty in the court of public opinion.

Bizarre Theory Takes Social Media By Storm

Though the origin of the theory linking Omicron's emergence days before Maxwell's trial is still unknown, it has lit social media users.

"World Health Organization classifies new COVID-19 variant as highly transmissible virus of concern, they're calling it "Omicron." They really are doing everything they can to distract everyone from the Ghislaine Maxwell trail," tweeted a user.

"South Africa has had data on this "new variant" since July. Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell will be tried on Monday. Does it make sense yet? #Omicron #GhislaineMaxwell," opined another user.

"The Omicron Variant: Or better known as the "2022 Mail-In Ballot Variant." Or possibly "Shift The Media Attention Away from The Ghislaine Maxwell Trial." read another tweet.