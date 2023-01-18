Greta Thunberg Arrest Was Staged? Activist Seen Giggling and Posing as German Police Detain Her During Coal Mines Protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested by the German police during a protest against a coal mine expansion in Luetzerath on Tuesday. Thunberg, who was arrested along with other activists, was released after a while.

Activists Claim Expansion Will Lead to Increase in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The incident took place during the protest demonstrations being carried out at the opencast coal pit mine near Luetzerath. after police warned that the group would be removed by force if they did not move away from the edge of the mine.

NBC reported that in a last year deal the German government has allowed energy company RWE to destroy the village in return for ending coal use by 2030, rather than 2038. However, the environmentalists have been claiming that bulldozing Luetzerath will result in vast greenhouse gas emissions.

Videos showing Thunberg being detained and carried over by the German police. She was also seen sitting along in the bus after being arrested. Reuters reported that prior to the arrest the police issued a warning to the protesters.

"Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity," a spokesperson for Aachen police told the outlet. She was released after an identity check, according to police.

Speculations on Social Media

A video prior to the arrest of the climate campaigner has gone viral on the social media with many users speculating if Thunberg's arrest was staged.

The video shows Thunberg surrounded by the German police as she keeps on giggling. The cops then proceed to hold her hands from either side, as the trio pose for the camera before walking away.

