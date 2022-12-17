Donald Trump Digital Trading Cards Get Completely Sold Out on Day One of Release; Earn Over $44 Million

A day after former US President Donald Trump released digital trading card featuring him as "superhero" among other characters, the cards were a complete sold out besides their value getting doubled. Trump had released the cards priced at $99 each.

Digital Trading Cards Earned More Than $4 Million Within Hours of Launch

New York Post reported that as per the promotional website, the 44,000 NFTs were completely sold out by Friday afternoon earning a revenue of more than $4 million. As per the outlet, the entire collection was trading at a volume of 1,448 ETH, the equivalent of $1.73 million on Friday. The floor price of the trading cards also saw a spike from $99 to $214.

Coin Desk reported that a rare version of the non-fungible tokens, featuring Trump holding a torch in front of the Statue of Liberty, was listed with a "floor value" of nearly $24,000.

On Thursday, the former president revealed the "Trump digital trading cards" as part of his overly hyped "major announcement. ""MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!" Trump wrote. "These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don't Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!" he had written while announcing the released on Truth Social.

Trump's Former Supporters Were Shocked

Besides getting brutally trolled on social media for launching his digital trading cards, Trump also faced shocking reactions from his former aides and supporters.

Steve Bannon, the Former Trump White House strategist and a hardcore Trump loyalist, threw up his hands during his "War Room" podcast on Thursday. "I can't do this anymore," Bannon said while discussing the launch on his show.

Agreeing with Bannon, Trump White House adviser Dr. Sebastian Gorka said Trump's latest stunt should "never should have happened."

"Whoever wrote that pitch should be fired and should never be involved" in any part of Trump's 2024 campaign. We don't have time to waste ... the president should not be involved with this," he added.