Biden Caught Lying Again; Claims He Awarded Purple Heart to 'Uncle Frank' Who Dies Years Ago

US President Joe Biden was caught in yet another tale of lies after he claimed that he awarded his uncle Frank Biden a Purple Heart for his actions during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

Biden Claims to Award Purple Heart After He Became VP

The incident took place in Delaware during Biden's unscripted interaction with veterans' speech while endorsing the PACT Act, a bill he signed in August to expand healthcare benefits to veterans who became sick after exposure to toxic burn pits.

"My dad, when I got elected vice president [in 2008], he said, 'Joey, Uncle Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge.' He was not feeling very well now â€” not because of the Battle of the Bulge, but he said, 'and he won the Purple Heart and he never received it. He never got it. Do you think you could help him get it? We will surprise him,'" the president was heard saying.

"So I got him the Purple Heart. He had won it in the Battle of the Bulge. And I remember he came over the house and I came out and [my father] said, 'Present it to him, okay?' We had the family there," the President continued.

"I said, 'Uncle Frank, you've won this and I wanted to â€”' and he said, 'I don't want the damn thing.' No, I'm serious, he said, 'I don't want it.' I said, 'What's the matter, Uncle Frank? You earned it.' He said, 'Yeah, but the others died. The others died. I lived. I don't want it.'"

Biden's Uncle Died Long Before He Became VP

Gunning the President for his latest gaffe, New York Post reported that while Biden's father, Joseph R. Biden Sr., died in September 2002, his uncle and Joe Senior's brother died in 1999. Biden was elected as the VP in 2008.

The outlet further reported that neither Frank Biden's tombstone nor his obituary mentions him to a Purple Heart recipient. Further, the incomplete list of recipients held by the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor also fails to mention Biden's uncle's name.

The recent gaffe invited a lot of reactions from social media users. "Biden claims his uncle Frank won Purple Heart but story doesn't add up delusional mindless Crook and Criminal Dreamer better Professor been a truck driver but spent 47 years as a senator just to go show you he's a liar," wrote a user.

"President Biden claimed that his uncle Frank won the Purple Heart for WWII, but there's no evidence of this award He has a habit of sharing false personal info Is he building a connection with his audience or just trying to impress them?" read another tweet.

"#Biden claims his uncle Frank won Purple Heart but story doesn't add up How can #DemocRATS even remotely consider supporting @JoeBiden? It seems like every time he opens his mouth, gibberish or lies come out?" opined a user.