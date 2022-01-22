Jen Psaki Asks 'Frustrated' Americans to 'Have a Margarita'; Gets Slammed on Social Media

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was slammed after she suggested 'frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off' Americans to 'have a margarita'. Psaki's comments came after several Democratic policy initiatives including Freedom to Vote: John R Lewis Act failed to pass the Senate.

The bill, aimed to counter restrictive voting rights legislation, failed after Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin voted against it.

Psaki Asks Angry Supporters to 'Go To a Kickboxing Class'

Venting her anger during her appearance on ABC's "The View," Psaki said that the path forwards is to keep fighting. On being asked by guest co-host Linsey Davis how Psaki anticipated things in the wake of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Joe Manchin's, D-W.Va., decision to vote with all Republicans in opposing changes to the filibuster, the WH press secretary said, "I think this week has been frustrating, devastating, angering, all of those things."

"There are so many activists across this country who have been so central to getting to this point. I mean just a year ago, there were more people who were opposed to filibuster changes in the Senate, so we've made some progress on that front, but we've got to stay at it."

"So my advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off: Feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning. We've got to keep fighting," she said.

Twitter Slams Psaki 'Insensitive' Comments

The social media did not take Psaki's suggestion to have a margarita too kindly. "Americans are worried about filling their gas tanks, heating their homes and finding groceries, so Jen Psaki tells everyone to go to a kickboxing class and have a margarita. The regime is laughing at you," wrote a twitter user.

"Part of the disconnected between elected officials and their staff vs voters is that for Jen Psaki, the voting rights bills failing is just a stressful week at work which a good Friday night margarita can fix for many of the rest of us, it's actual life or death," expressed another user.

"Me: I can't find fresh produce for my children at the supermarket in DC and we're not allowed to eat at a restaurants Psaki: Have a margarita! These people are so crazy!!" opined another user.

"I love how Jen Psaki thinks most struggling workers living paycheck to paycheck have time or money to go to a kickboxing class or drink margaritas," read a tweet.